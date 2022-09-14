Who’s invited to the Queen’s funeral? List of Royals and world leaders expected at the ceremony

Queen Elizabeth will be laid to rest at Westminster Abbey in London on September 19. And the list of important guests, including Royal members and world leaders, are expected to join the state funeral to pay their respects.

The ceremony has been reported to bring together “hundreds of state visits,” as reported by The Times. Including 500 heads of state and many Royals.

Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene of Monaco, King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain, King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium, King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia and of Sweden, Emperor Naruhito of Japan, King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands, and the monarch’s mother, the former monarch Princess Beatrix, will be among the Royal attendees.

President of the United States, Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, will also join. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Jamaican Governor-General Sir Patrick Allen will be attending the funeral.

President Emmanuel Macron of France, President Frank-Walter Steinmeier of Germany, President Sergio Mattarella of Italy and President Ursula von der Leyen of the European Commission will also be present.

Other Royals will include King Felipe’s parents, the former King Juan Carlos and Queen Sofia. King Harald V of Norway and Queen Margrethe of Denmark.

More world leaders from around the world attending the funeral will be President Andrzej Duda of Poland, President Alexander Van der Bellen of Austria, President Gitanas Nauseda of Lithuania, President Tayyip Erdoğan of Turkey, President Isaac Herzog of Israel, President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa, President Ranil Wickremesinghe of Sri Lanka, President Yoon Suk-yeol of South Korea and President Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil.

And while many world leaders are expected to be present, it was reported that Myanmar is not invited, and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine will not be there, as well as representatives from Russia or Belarus.