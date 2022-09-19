Prince George and Princess Charlotte joined their royal relatives as they said goodbye to﻿ Queen Elizabeth on Monday. The Prince and Princess of Wales’ nine-year-old son and seven-year-old daughter attended their late Gan Gan’s state funeral at Westminster Abbey in London.

George and Charlotte both walked in the procession behind their great-grandmother’s casket. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were also part of the procession.

The funeral, conducted by the Dean of Westminster, took place 11 days after the death of Queen Elizabeth. After lying-in-state for four days at Westminster Hall, Her Majesty’s coffin was taken on Monday on the State Gun Carriage of the Royal Navy from the Palace of Westminster to Westminster Abbey for the funeral.

The service on Sept. 19 was attended by heads of state and overseas government representatives, including foreign royals, governors general and realm prime ministers.

Scroll to see every must-see photo from the state funeral in London: