Poet Doris Bayly, sister of Jaime Bayly, dies in tragic accident

Journalist and poet Doris Bayly, sister of Jaime Bayly, died at the age of 60 on Thursday, February 17, when she was hit by a truck while riding her bicycle near her residence in Máncora, in the coastal area of Peru. According to police reports, the driver fled while Bayly was taken to the hospital.

Due to the seriousness of her injuries, she was transferred to Piura but died before arriving. According to Infobae, the case remains under investigation by the National Police, and they are still trying to find the person.

The Peruvian Ministry of Culture shared the news on Twitter. “We mourn the sensitive death of Doris Bayly, a Peruvian poet and journalist who published the poetry collections Retrete para huérfanos (1997) and Chico de mi barrio (1998). Our condolences to her family and friends.”

Lamentamos el sensible fallecimiento de Doris Bayly, poeta y periodista peruana que publicó los poemarios Retrete para huérfanos (1997) y Chico de mi barrio (1998). Nuestras condolencias a sus familiares y amigos. pic.twitter.com/Zvhu2kgUyn — Ministerio Cultura (@MinCulturaPe) February 17, 2022

To date, Jaime Bayly, 56, has remained on the sidelines about his sister’s accident; He has not commented on his social networks nor his television show BAYLY on MegaTV, which is broadcasted live from Monday to Friday.

Meanwhile, his wife, Silvia Nuñez del Arco, has already spoken about it on her social networks, taking up the post from the Ministry of Culture, adding a couple of emojis of broken hearts.