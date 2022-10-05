Pete Davidson seen with bandage; is he removing his Kim Kardashian tattoos?

Is Pete Davidson removing his Kim Kardashian-inspired tattoos? The actor has people wondering if he was wiping away the permanent memories he made with his former love. The 28-year-old was spotted on the set of his upcoming comedy series “Bupkis” with a bandage peaking out his sweater, covering what would be his “my girlfriend is a lawyer” tattoo.

While there are many reasons why the former Saturday Night Live star might want to get the tattoo removed, one being that Kardashian is not actually a lawyer yet, their breakup would likely be the reason.

However, a source close to Davidson told Page Six that while he is removing some of his tattoos, the covering is “not related to removing the lawyer tattoo” and he was just on set. Meaning the bandage may be related to his character.

Davidson made his body a scrapbook during his and Kardashian’s short-lived relationship. Kim shared a photo of his most recent tattoo dedicated to her a month before their split, which was the words “Jasmine and Aladdin” with an infinity sign. The ink is right under the letters “KNSCP” which are believed to be the initials of Kim and Kanye West’s children.

The exact number of his tattoos dedicated to his ex-love is unknown- but there is also a “Kim” branding on the side of his chest. The 41-year-old gushed about the permanent scar on Ellen. “[It] isn’t a tattoo, it’s actually a branding,” she told Ellen DeGeneres. “He’s in the process of getting rid of his arm tats and his neck tats,” she said adding that Davidson told her, “I don’t want to be able to get rid of it or to cover it up, and I just wanted it there as a scar on me.”