Kaley Cuoco says she first met Pete Davidson in an escape room

Kaley Cuoco was a guest at “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” where she discussed all sorts of topics, frrom her outfit at the Emmys to her relationship with her boyfriend Tom Pelphrey. She also talked about the strange way she met Pete Davidson, her co-star in the film “Meet-Cute.”

©GettyImages



Cuoco and Davidson at the premiere of “Meet-Cute” in New York.

“Meeting him in real life was an interesting situation,” said Cuoco. “He was attached to this film way before I was. When I attached, obviously everyone was like ‘You guys need to meet, we need to see if there’s chemistry.’ We had never met ever,” she explained. She tried to set up a coffee date to get to know one another, but he had some requests. “So I find out that he wanted to meet me but he wanted to meet me in an escape room. And I was like ‘you know what, Pete? Not everyone wants to end up on TMZ. Why can’t anything be normal?’”

Cuoco and Davidson met in the escape room with the film’s director, Alex Lehmann. “You really can learn a lot about someone in an escape room,” she said. When talking about the experience itself, Cuoco shared that she doesn’t like that kind of stuff and that she prefers when she has her answers straight away. In the case of Davidson, all he did was laugh. “I don’t even know if he knows what he’s laughing at.”

Cuoco alos talked about a variety of things, like her appearance at the Emmys, where she was nominated for Best Actress for her work in “The Flight Attendant,” and also, how bad she is at drawing. She shared a self-portrait she made and had a laugh alongside the audience. “I had a high ponytail that day. I look like the Genie in ‘Aladdin,’” she said. “An off-Broadway version,” said Fallon. Cuoco agreed. “My assistant still has this photo as my caller ID.”