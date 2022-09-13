Kaley Cuoco and her boyfriend Tom Pelphrey make their Emmys debut

Kaley Cuoco and her boyfriend Tom Pelphrey made their red carpet debut at this year’s Emmys. The couple, which confirmed their relationship earlier this year, looked elegant and happy to support each other through the evening.

Kuoco and Pelphrey took a variety of photos together.

Cuoco wore a stunning pink Dolce & Gabbana gown with floral details while Pelphrey wore a simple black suit. The couple took a variety of photos together, huddling close and smiling for the camera.

Cuoco accessorized her dress with simple jewelry, wearing earrings that stood out thanks to her hairstyle, which was held up in a bun. She also wore strappy silver heels.

Kaley Cuoco at the 74th Primetime Emmys.

Cuoco and Pelphrey made their relationship official with simultanous Instagram posts in May of this year. Cuoco shared a post with some polaroids alongside Pelphrey and some cute videos of her dog. “Life lately,” she wrote. “‘the sun breaks through the clouds. rays of gold slipping into my eyes and heart, rays of yellow to break the grey.’” The two often share photos of each other on Instagram, showing how happy they are together.

Pelphrey is also an actor and was nominated for an Emmy for his work on “Ozark.” Cuoco was also nominated for her work on “The Flight Attendant.”

Cuoco has been vocal about her previous relationships in the past, and how difficult her divorce was from her ex husband Karl Cook. “I would love to have a long-lasting relationship or a partnership. But I will never get married again. Absolutely not. You can literally put that on the cover,” she said in an interview with Glamour.