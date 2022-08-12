Kaley Cuoco opens up about her divorce: ‘I just didn’t know how to deal with it’

Kaley Cuoco is opening up about her previous relationship with Karl Cook, revealing that her divorce was one of the “hardest years” of her personal life.

“I’ve been very open about it, because I think for the first time, I wanted people to know that things just aren’t always what they seem. And things aren’t always so perfect,” the 36-year-old actress said to Variety.

Kaley had recently shared a photo of her new boyfriend Tom Pelphrey, wishing him happy birthday and revealing that she feels that he has “saved her in many different ways.”

The actress went on to say that she realized she needed to get help, and set up an intervention for herself, during what she described as a “super dark time.”

“One month in, I had an intervention on myself in my trailer — all my producers were in there,” she said. “It was interesting to say that out loud. And to have everyone be like, ‘Yes, we want to help!’ I’m a working woman, and so independent, and I really take pride in being able to do everything. Well, this time, I literally couldn’t.”

Kaley confessed that going through her divorce “was really a super dark time. I just didn’t know how to deal with it.”

She explained,“I was throwing myself into work to deny my depression, and how upset I was. Unfortunately, the character was so depressed that it wasn’t helping me! I was really, really, really struggling. A lot of tears.”