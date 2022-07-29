Kaley Cuoco praises boyfriend Tom Pelphrey for ‘saving her in all the ways’

Kaley Cuoco is sharing some details about her personal life, including her romantic relationship with boyfriend Tom Pelphrey, as she feels that he “saved” her in many different ways.

The ‘Ozark’ actor was all smiles in a recent photo shared by Kaley, taking to Instagram to celebrate his 40th birthday. “To the incredible man that saved me in all the ways... happy birthday, baby!” she wrote.

Kaley added, “To know you, is to truly adore you ... the world lit up the day you were born I love you!” looking very much in love and sharing a kiss in one of their recent photos.

The actress was previously married to tennis player Ryan Sweeting from 2013 until 2016, and to Karl Cook from 2018 until their split last September.

“Heart on a sleeve,” Kaley captioned one of her posts earlier this year, sharing selfies together as they visited a farm and had an equestrian adventure. “So happy for you and Tom. You look great together. Also, going to a farm is a dream getaway,” one person wrote, while someone else commented, “Heart on your sleeve is one thing. But take you time getting to know someone.”

Tom also congratulated Kaley following her Emmy Award nomination for Best Actress in a Comedy Series for her performance in ‘The Flight Attendant.’ “CONGRATULATIONS TO MY FAVORITE ACTRESS!!! Such beautiful, brave work. Beyond grateful to share this with you today...,” he wrote.