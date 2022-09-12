Pete Davidson’s sister Casey tribute dad Scott Davidson on the 21st anniversary of 9/11

On September 11, 2001, Pete Davidson lost his dad in the World Trade Center terrorist attacks. On the 21st anniversary of the tragedy, Pete’s sister Casey Davidson took to social media to tribute their dad Scott Davidson, for his bravery.

“This year more than ever I wish you could be here,” she wrote on Instagram. “We miss you, we celebrate you and we remember you every day. Proud to be your caseygirl.” Scott Davidson was 33 years old at the time of his passing. The late first responder perished when Casey was three years old, and Pete was 7, as reported by People.

The loss took a toll on the entire family, especially the former Saturday Night Live comedian. In 2019, the star told The New York Times that it was an “overwhelming” and traumatic tragedy. In his film The King Of Staten Island, Pete also shares his journey of dealing with his father’s death.

“It’s pretty transparent as I could be,” he told E! News. “We really wanted to follow this family and tragedy and how it affected them. And we wanted to show how you could overcome tragedy through life experiences.”

Pete told the publication the movie was therapeutic and helped with his emotions. “I think when you’re able to share a story like this at this magnitude and with so many people, it really allowed me to be as open and honest as I could be, and it helped me deal with a lot of my personal demons. This was something, one of the goals for this film was to allow me to put my past behind me, and I think we were able to do that.”

©Pete Davidson





As reported by All That’s Interesting, Scott might have died while helping evacuate people from the Marriott before the North Tower collapsed onto it.

On Sept. 11, 2001, Davidson was on shift with his company, Ladder 118, when the first plane crashed into the North Tower of the World Trade Center. When the second plane hit the South Tower, they got the call to assist in the scene.