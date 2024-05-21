Ben Affleck absent from Jennifer Lopez’s ‘Atlas’ premiere amid split speculation

Jennifer Lopez made a stunning solo appearance at the Los Angeles premiere of her new Netflix film, “Atlas,” on Monday, May 20. The 54-year-old star walked the red carpet alone, notably without her husband, actor Ben Affleck, amidst rumors of a potential split.

Dressed in a chic black-and-white ensemble, Lopez dazzled as she confidently posed for solo shots and was later joined by her co-stars Simu Liu and Sterling K. Brown, along with the film’s director, Brad Peyton. Despite Affleck’s absence, Lopez wore a band on her left ring finger.

Affleck’s decision not to attend the premiere has sparked speculation about the state of their relationship. The couple, who reignited their romance in 2021 and had a lavish wedding in 2022, have been the subject of breakup rumors for several months. Their relationship has been under scrutiny, with fans and media outlets analyzing their public appearances and social media posts for any signs of trouble. Lopez’s solo appearance at the “Atlas” premiere marks the latest event where the couple has been apart publicly.

It has been widely reported that Lopez and Affleck are living separate lives. Affleck reportedly lives in a house in Brentwood while filming his latest project, “The Accountant 2.” According to a source from Us Weekly, Affleck moved out several weeks ago. The same source confirmed that the couple has been experiencing “problems in their marriage” for months, worsened by Lopez’s increasing work commitments and preparations for her upcoming tour following the release of her new album, This Is Me... Now.

As the couple’s second wedding anniversary approaches, all eyes will be on Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck to see if they will address the rumors or continue to leave their fans guessing. Until then, the mystery of Bennifer remains unsolved.