Christian Nodal responds to comments about his personal life

Christian Nodal and Angela Aguilar have been making headlines for the last few weeks after confirming their relationship with HOLA! AMÉRICAS. After Nodal's relationship with the youngest of the Aguilar dynasty was revealed, there was speculation about the timeline with his ex-Cazzu. While he assured that his relationship with the mother of his daughter Inti, ended "in the best possible way" it did not put a stop to the rumors. In the face of criticism, the singer decided to take action by responding to people's comments on social media.

© Exclusiva - Américas Christian Nodal and Ángela Aguilar

With the upcoming release of his song "No Me Siene Bien," Nodal shared a promotional photo of himself sitting on a bed floating in the middle of the ocean. The title sparked a range of comments, from supporters of his music to those critiquing his personal life. One user commented on the post saying, "And karma is coming little by little." To this, the 25-year-old singer humorously responded, "So that karma doesn't catch up with me, I'm going 100 miles per hour," adding several heart and flame emojis.

The singer not only responded to his trolls but took the time to thank his followers for their support. "The best in Mexico," "Your concert has been the best I have ever attended," "We love you," "Christian you always look great, congratulations prince," and "Crazy concert in Paris, we love you," were just some of the messages the Mexican regional singer reacted to.

Nodal's summer in Europe

Nodal has been busy performing on stage and will continue to do so over the next few months as his 2024 "Pa’l Cora" Tour kicks off in August. Following his electric performances in Zurich, London, and Paris, the 25-year-old singer has embarked on a series of shows that will take him to various cities in Spain.

In mid-July, the Mexican singer will achieve one of the most impressive milestones of his career. On July 15, 16, and 17, he will participate in concerts celebrating the 30-year career of Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli at the Teatro del Silenzio in Tuscany. Notably, the 25-year-old artist is the only Spanish-language music performer invited to this event, marking a significant achievement in his professional life.