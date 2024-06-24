Camila Cabello mentions her split from Shawn Mendes in latest concert: 'Life is crazy'

Camila Cabello had the best time during her latest performance in Lisbon, Portugal, at Rock in Rio 2024. The fan-favorite singer, who is preparing for the release of her new album, performed some of her hit songs as well as the new tracks from her new era. Camila looked stunning in a white ensemble paired with metallic boots.

The musician showed off her platinum-blonde hair and gave fans an incredible performance. Online users also pointed out that some of the songs mention her latest relationship, which was seemingly an attempt to rekindle her romance with Shawn Mendes after their encounter at Coachella in 2023.

© Gotham NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 25: Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes is seen on May 25, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

And while the relationship came to an end once again, Camila seem to have found inspiration in music for her new album. She went on to mention her split during the concert, leaving fans to think that it was about Shawn Mendes, as she also sang a part of their song together 'Señorita.'"I wonder, I wonder if they know this song, I think they might," she said, before singing, "I love it when you call me señorita."

She continued, "So guys I was dating this guy, he's like 'I hate the ocean, I'm so scared of the ocean,' I wake up, we broke up, there's a picture of him surfing online. What the hell," she said on stage. "Life is crazy," she added.

Fans took to social media to comment on what she said on stage, posting a photo of Shawn surfing. However, Camila went on to confirm she meant no harm with the comment; "Was not shade!!!" she wrote on X/Twitter, "I was just trying my hand at stand up comedy, always fun."