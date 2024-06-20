Camila Cabello looks stunning in gray shorts and knee high boots

Camila Cabello continues to show off her latest fashion transformation ahead of the highly anticipated release of her new album. The singer recently talked about the inspiration behind her latest looks and hair transformation, as she has been teasing a new sound and a new era.

© GrosbyGroup Camila Cabello

This time the fan-favorite musician was spotted in New York City after her latest performance in Cannes, France. Camila was all smiles entering a building, posing for some photos, and showing off her casual and stylish look, which consisted of gray shorts and a matching hoodie.

She paired the look with black knee-high boots and minimal jewelry, strutting and stopping for a moment to wave at her fans who were waiting for her. Camila seems to be committed to her blonde hair, as she is now going for a much cooler tone.

© GrosbyGroup Camila Cabello

The star rocked a chic makeup look, including a soft pink lip and a smokey eye. When it comes to her new style, Camila recently credited Madonna for her decision to change things up. During her interview with Complex, Camila admitted that her fans know how authentic she is despite the change.

© GrosbyGroup Camila Cabello

“Changing my physical appearance like my blond hair or fashion — whatever I do, I learned how exciting that is from people like Madonna or David Bowie,” she explained. “I trust that as long as I’m being me, they know me and love me for me,” she declared.

Fans of the singer are sharing their excitement ahead of the release, which she has described as a "love letter to Miami," and includes visuals and lyrics from her hometown.

