Eiza Gonzalez and Naomi Campbell's sweet moment at private party in London

Eiza Gonzalez continues her successful career in the entertainment industry. The Hollywood star was all smiles during her latest outing in London, hanging out with none other than the supermodel Naomi Campbell, after being invited to the launch of Naomi: In Fashion, an exhibition at the V&A Summer Party with BOSS.

The private party took place at The Roof Gardens, and the Mexican star took a moment to have a conversation with Naomi. The pair posed for some photos on the red carpet, sharing a sweet embrace. Naomi wore a gold sequin minidress paired with gold heels, while Eiza wore an off-white backless gown.

© Dave Benett LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 19: Eiza Gonzalez and Naomi Campbell attend a private party hosted by Naomi Campbell and BOSS following the V&A Summer Party, at The Roof Gardens on June 19, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for BOSS)

When it comes to Eiza, the actress has been enjoying her time in Europe, most recently spending some time with Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece in Ibiza, where the pair was photographed working on their tan and having a fun time in a private yacht. Apart from taking over the film and television industry with her successful career,

© GettyImages Eiza Gonzalez at the front row of Gucci Cruise 2025

Eiza has been enjoying her life on a personal side, after going public with her romance with model Guy Binns. The actress has yet to comment on the romance, but the pair have been spending some quality time together and were all smiles in recent photos taken during their recent outing.

© GrosbyGroup While Eiza Gonzalez is usually very secretive about her love life, she was recently caught in London with Guy Binns. Both were seen as just another couple of lovers, holding hands, exchanging smiles and romantic glances, in addition to sharing a kiss.

Eiza had been previously romantically linked to actor Mario Casas. The pair were spotted in Italy, but the star quickly stated that she was single at the time. “To clarify any doubts. I’m single. I have male friends too. Not every man who is close to me is somewhat romantic. I will continue to have friends. Thank you. Good morning,” she wrote on her X account.