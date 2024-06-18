Eiza González and Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece enjoy the sun in Ibiza

Eiza González and Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece turned heads with their stylish beachwear during their sun-drenched Mediterranean vacation. The friends were caught in Ibiza soaking up the summer rays.

González, renowned for her roles in films like “Baby Driver” and “I Care a Lot,” epitomized beach chic in a striking blue bikini. The vibrant two-piece highlighted her flawless figure and was paired perfectly with oversized sunglasses and statement earrings, adding a touch of Hollywood glam to her seaside ensemble. The large, bold earrings framed her face beautifully, catching the sunlight and adding a playful, sophisticated touch to her look.

Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece, a fashion icon in her own right, opted for a classic black bikini that exuded elegance and simplicity. Her matching black sunglasses complemented the minimalist look, allowing her natural beauty and royal poise to shine through. Known for her impeccable style, Olympia did not disappoint, blending contemporary style with timeless grace.

The duo was spotted having an exhilarating time on the beach, embodying the carefree spirit of summer. They were seen engaging in a friendly conversation.

González has become a prominent figure in Hollywood lately, appearing in numerous film and television projects. Known for her style and talent, she has collaborated with acclaimed directors such as Michael Bay and Robert Rodriguez. Fans have always been curious about her love life, and it was recently rumored that she might be dating English model Guy Binns, despite her previous statement about being single.

Before being photographed with Guy, Eiza was romantically involved with Spanish actor Mario Casas, with whom she was captured in Italy. Rumors about her relationship with the British model began to gain strength. However, the actress went to social media to clarify that she was single. “To clarify any doubts. I’m single. I have male friends too. Not every man who is close to me is somewhat romantic. I will continue to have friends. Thank you. Good morning,” she wrote on her X profile.