Eva Mendes shares her hilarious summer expectations versus reality

Eva Mendes is waiting for the sun to come out. The mother of two is enjoying all that summer 2024 has to offer, but it’s not going just as she expected. On Sunday, Mendes shared a hilarious video on Instagram, showing what her expectations were - versus reality.

The first was a photo of Yasmina Ghaury and Beverly Peele for Escada in 1994, wearing colorful swimwear, posing somewhere tropical, before cutting to Mendes in an orange sweatsuit on a swing in her backyard. Holding a hot cup of coffee, Mendes let it twirl her around before almost falling off on the last swing. "Livin’ La Vida Mami," she captioned the post.

Mendes is a proud mama, sharing, Amada, 9, and Amada Lee, 7, with her husband Ryan Gosling. "What I thought summer July vibes would be vs what they really are in real time," the 50-year-old continued. But Mendes made it clear she was still happy with her hot mami summer writing, "But I wouldn’t change it for the world. Well, the weather. I’d change the weather."

Many other moms in the comments related to Mendes on a personal level, "That last swing is exactly what motherhood is like" one of them quipped in the comments.

Where do Eva and Ryan live?

Ryan's longtime partner Eva did not attend the Oscars with him. Photo: Getty Images

The video also shared a rare look into their home, and their backyard is gorgeous. They have a huge wooden jungle gym that looks like so much fun. It’s unclear where exactly Mendes is in the video, especially since it’s been very hot this week around California.

It was revealed earlier this year that the notoriously private couple moved away from Los Angeles. A source told PEOPLE, in March, "They left L.A. to live a bit further north, away from Hollywood. They didn't want the girls to grow up around other celebrity kids."

The couple has a vacation home in Santa Barbara, but there is a fire there due to the heat, so it's unlikely they're there. Wherever their new home is, it's stunning!