Eva Mendes shows off her summer look in new photos: 'Summer is where I live'

Eva Mendes is loving the warm weather. The Hollywood star and businesswoman is in a summer state of mind all year, as she recently revealed, showing off one of her favorite looks for the season, and rocking a glamorous makeup look.

The actress took to social media to share some photos wearing a dress by Silvia Tcherassi, paired with statement jewelry. "Summer Face by artist of make up Maria Vargas," Eva wrote on Instagram, adding, "I looove her work." Loving this Silvia Tcherassi dress. And loving these old hoops I designed a few years back. Summer is where I live," she declared.

Eva previously revealed that she loves wearing hoop earrings, especially in the summertime. "Hoop chica. Summer muchacha," she wrote on Instagram, looking radiant in a series of selfies. "Beautiful queen bringing the sunshine everywhere you go! love youuu! and love getting to paint this face," her makeup artist commented.

"Summer is definitely your season you look stunning!!" one person wrote, while someone else commented, "Summer looks so good on you! You're too beautiful." However, Eva took to Instagram Stories to share her disappointment after the warm temperatures started to turn colder.

"Yesterday was summer vibes and today, well, it's not," she wrote while wearing a green sweater and a blue hat. "This Cubana needs sun and some advice," she added.

