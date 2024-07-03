Jennifer Lopez shows off toned abs in micro crop top: Sports wedding ring amid divorce rumors

Jennifer Lopez continues to be on a busy schedule. The singer, who was recently spotted in Los Angeles having dinner with her kids amid divorce rumors with Ben Affleck, has now been photographed in New York City seemingly attending some business meetings.

The Hollywood star showed off her latest summer look, which included baggy jeans and a pink oversized cardigan. However, it was her micro crop top that stole the attention.

© Grosby Group JLo was spotted wearing a white micro crop top with the words "JLO BE MY MAMA" printed. The singer showed off her toned abs and paired the look with low-rise baggy jeans and a pink cardigan. She completed the casual ensemble with white sneakers, large silver hoop earrings, and dark sunglasses.



© Grosby Group Jennifer also seems to be shutting down divorce rumors after reports of marriage struggles with her husband Ben Affleck. Despite not commenting on the speculation, the actress proudly put her wedding ring on display.