Jennifer Lopez's summer work outfit includes one of her signature accessories

Jennifer Lopez is ready for business. The Hollywood star was photographed in Los Angeles wearing the perfect summer work outfit, returning to The Maybourne Hotel after having lunch with her children. Emme was also spotted with JLo, and the actress was seemingly accompanied by her glam team.

© Grosby Group Jennifer was photographed over the weekend having some quality time with Emme. The pair were seen having lunch in Los Angeles, before heading back to their hotel. JLo wore a white shirt with the sleeves rolled up past her elbows, paired with high-waisted pinstripe trousers.

© Grosby Group The star wore black flats, and accessorized her office look with a skinny black leather belt, dark sunglasses and a black Birkin bag from her extensive collection.