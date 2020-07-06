Kate Middleton rocks Queen Letizia’s go-to summer hairstyle

Kate Middleton is known for her elegant updos, half updos and signature blowouts, but on Sunday, the Duchess of Cambridge beat the heat sporting Queen Letizia’s go-to summer hairstyle: a ponytail. For every stop—so far—on her tour of Spain’s autonomous communities, King Felipe’s wife has finished off her summery looks sweeping her brunette tresses up into a simple, yet chic ponytail.

Kate Middleton looked chic sporting a ponytail, which has been Queen Letizia’s go-to summer hairstyle as of late

Prince George’s mom pulled her glossy locks back for her visit to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn on July 5. Kate’s hairstyle showed off the white point collar of her Beulah London floral print silk midi dress and highlighted her $3,054 Patrick Mavros milky quartz earrings. The Duchess completed her ensemble with a pair of navy suede pumps.

Prince William and Kate were on hand to celebrate the 72nd birthday of the UK’s National Health Service (NHS). The Duke and Duchess, who participated in the 5pm clap prior to the visit, told volunteers: “Everyone appreciates what you do. The NHS is a fantastic organization.” The royal couple thanked staff for their efforts in helping their communities during the COVID-19 pandemic. “Today we mark the 72nd birthday of the NHS, in a year when it was needed more than ever as the nation responds to COVID-19,” Kensington Palace penned on social media. “Whether you are existing staff, former staff members who came out of retirement, volunteers or key workers - we thank you for the resilience, perseverance and hope you’ve shown our nation.”

The Duke and Duchess celebrated with tea and were presented with three knitted key rings for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. “They are of doctors and nurses in face masks and [William and Kate] said they will take them home to their children,” Natalie English, senior sister for critical care, told the press (via HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO!) of the gifts.

The outing on Sunday marked the Duke and Duchess’ first joint public appearance since March. The royals resumed in-person engagements last month after self-isolating and carrying out duties remotely from their country home Anmer Hall in Norfolk. In June, William opened up about lockdown while visiting the bakery Smiths the Bakers. He shared, “I’ve done a little bit of baking. The children have been attacking the kitchen and it’s just been an explosion of flour and chocolate everywhere. Catherine’s been doing quite a bit of baking.”

