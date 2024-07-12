Eiza Gonzalez, Michelle Rodriguez, and Naomi Campbell go out shopping in Ibiza

Eiza Gonzalez, Michelle Rodriguez, and Naomi Campbell took a break from the beach for some shopping. The three icons were spotted laughing and chatting together as they walked through a town in Ibiza and stopped by various shops to have a look at the items on sale.

© GrosbyGroup Michelle Rodriguez, Naomi Campbell, and Eiza Gonzalez

Photos show the three flanked by their security detail, with all of them showcasing their differing styles. Rodriguez wore an all-white outfit made out of pants, a sleeveless shirt, and a cap styled backward. Campbell wore a pink and flowy top that she paired with a white skirt and some jewelry. In the case of Gonzalez, she wore a red dress with some flowers printed on it and some black fabric on the breast.

More photos showed the three enjoying the Spanish town together, stopping by some shops were they had a look at some of the wares and tried on various clothing items.

© GrosbyGroup Michelle Rodriguez, Naomi Campbell and Eiza Gonzalez

A friendship that dates back some time

While some may be surprised by seeing these three women abroad together, they've been friends for some time now. Last summer, Gonzalez and Rodriguez spent part of their summer together at a yacht with some friends in Sardinia, with photographers capturing Rodriguez playing basketball in the yacht's court. Gonzalez was also playing, with the two having a good time together.

In late June, Gonzalez and Campbell were spotted together at a party in London, where the two posed for photos together. Gonzalez attended the launch of Naomi: In Fashion, an art exhibit that highlights some of Campbell's amazing work in the industry. Her invitation and the subsequent photos that were released demonstrate that Gonzalez and Campbell have a solid friendship, one that goes beyond events and parties and is based on something deeper and more unique.