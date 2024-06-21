Eiza Gonzalez and Guy Binns are all smiles during their latest romantic date in London

Eiza Gonzalez and Guy Binns continue their love story. The model and the actress were spotted during another romantic date in London, sharing a sweet moment together and showing their love for each other. The pair couldn't hide their happiness, smiling and sharing some kisses during a sunny afternoon in Nothing Hill. The Mexican star has made headlines recently, not just for her love life, but also for her incredible success in Hollywood.

Eiza Gonzalez and her new boyfriend Guy Binns looked very much in love during their latest romantic outing in London. The pair spent some quality time and enjoyed the warm weather, wearing casual looks.



