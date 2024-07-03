Naomi Campbell stuns in zebra print bikini in Sardinia

Naomi Campbell looks better than ever. The 54-year-old British model and actress was photographed enjoying her summer in Sardinia, Italy, where she wore a gorgeous zebra print bikini as she enjoyed the beach with some friends.

© GrosbyGroup Naomi Campbell on the beach in Sardinia

Photos showed Campbell having a good time with her companions as she walked towards the beach. She wore a zebra print bikini that she paired with a white sunhat with colorful details, sunglasses, bracelets, and jewelry. She was photographed enjoying her beach day, with paparazzi capturing her doing various activities like swimming in the ocean, talking on the phone, and talking with her friends.

While in Sardinia, Campbell also attended the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show, which was attended by guests like Lauren Sanchez, Halle Bailey, and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. She wore a stunning cream-colored gown with a cross-over section at the cleavage, which gave it a fun and inventive edge without losing its elegance.

In conversation with Vogue, Campbell shared why she loved the new Dolce & Gabbana collection, titled Alta Gioielleria. “I have to say, I recognize Italy in these pieces,” said Campbell. “From hints of baroque architecture and renaissance paintings to the vibrant sun-drenched colors of the Mediterranean. When I wear one of their creations, I feel like I’m carrying a piece of Italy with me.”

© Karwai Tang Naomi Campbell at the V&A Summer Party 2024 Celebrating "NAOMI: In Fashion" at The V&A

More details about Dolce & Gabbana's show

Dolce & Gabbana's fashion show in Sardinia was a luxurious event of fashion scheduled to last four nights. On its opening night, it featured around 400 guests, providing them with dinner and entertainment, including a performance by Christina Aguilera. Guests also had access to Alta Gioielleria, the brand's new jewelry line made of 90 new pieces that imbue the pieces with folklore, culture, and various traditions from different regions of Italy.