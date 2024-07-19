Sheynnis Palacios moved to tears during guest judge appearance on Top Chef VIP

In a captivating episode of "Top Chef VIP" Season 3, viewers were treated to a unique challenge as Miss Universe Sheynnis Palacios graced the show as a guest judge. The beauty queen brought elegance and expertise to the culinary competition, setting the stage for a mouthwatering tamal showdown. The contestants were tasked with creating a sweet or savory tamal within a tight 60-minute window.

The lineup for this intense episode featured talented personalities: Gary Centeno, José María Galeano, Natalia Juárez, Carolina Tejera, and Gabriel Coronel. With elimination looming, the stakes were high, and they knew they had to impress the regular judges and Palacios's discerning palate.

© @sheynnispalacios_of

The challenge kicked off with a flurry of activity as contestants hurriedly crafted their tamales, each infusing their unique flair into the traditional dish. The kitchen flooded with creativity and tension as the clock ticked down, pushing the cooks to their limits.

As the judging commenced, Palacios and the panel of culinary experts, including Chefs Belén Alonso, Antonio "Toño" de Livier, and Inés Paéz, also known as Chef Tita, sampled the contestants' creations. Each tamal was scrutinized for its flavor, texture, and overall execution.One of the most poignant moments of the episode occurred when Palacios tasted Gary Centeno's tamal.

The flavors and the effort he put into his dish moved her deeply, resulting in an emotional reaction that highlighted the personal connection food can create. Sheynnis thanked him for cooking a nacatamal, a dish from the Nicarao tribes who inhabited western Nicaragua. Its name translates to 'meat tamale' from the Nawat language.

However, the competition's nature meant that only the best could be recognized. After careful deliberation, it was determined that Carolina Tejera and Natalia Juárez had crafted the standout tamales of the challenge. Their dishes impressed the judges not only for their taste but also for their innovative approaches to the classic tamal. Palacios thanked the show as the episode concluded and reminded contestants to have fun.