Miss Universe Sheynnis Palacios embraced Puerto Rican culture during her visit

Sheynnis Palacios, the reigning Miss Universe, embarked on a vibrant journey to Puerto Rico this week to grace the grand finale of Miss Universe Puerto Rico. The event, which found the successor to Karla Guilfú, holds special significance as the winner, Jennifer Colón, will represent Puerto Rico at the Miss Universe pageant in Mexico this November.

Palacios' excitement was palpable from the moment she arrived. She expressed her delight in being hosted by Karla Guilfú and quickly immersed herself in the buzz surrounding the finalists vying for the prestigious crown.

© 305pics MIAMI, FLORIDA - MARCH 17: Sheynnis Palacios is seen during the Official Welcoming Event for Miss Universe on March 17, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by 305pics/GC Images)

Making a stunning appearance, Palacios donned a purple dress adorned with red and pink details. This exquisite piece, designed by local designer Juan Carlos Collazo, was further accentuated with Livvan jewelry, thanks to the creative touch of her stylist, Edgar Ramos.

In recognition of her contributions during her reign, Palacios was honored in a special ceremony where the mayor of San Juan, Miguel Romero, presented her with a proclamation and a medal from the capital. However, Sheynnis' visit wasn't all formalities. She was spotted relishing a piña colada and dancing salsa, fully immersing herself in the vibrant community of La Perla.

The Nicaraguan beauty also explored various tourist spots, including museums, where she indulged in the rich tapestry of local art. Her joy was evident as she shared her experiences and sentiments about visiting Puerto Rico for the third time.

Reflecting on her first visit in 2021, when she competed for the title of Miss World, Palacios expressed awe at how far her dedication and hard work had taken her. "I'm happy to share with Puerto Ricans. I was looking forward to hearing the coquí and of course, I heard it right next to my room. Walking through Old San Juan and sharing with Puerto Ricans fills me with joy," she stated upon arriving at the San Juan Museum, accompanied by the first lady, Maritere González.

"It's the third time I've visited them and seen how wonderful they are. I'm proud to be Latina because the Miss Universe platform is that: celebrating the diversity of women and on behalf of each of the participants who were with me in the last edition, I tell you that it's time for women to take over the world and embrace it," she added.

Palacios' visit to Puerto Rico has been a celebration of beauty and culture, demonstrating the power and influence of women in today's world.