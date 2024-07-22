Eva Longoria shouts out her mom as inspiration for her new series 'Land of Women'

Eva Longoria is celebrating her mother. The actress and producer celebrated her mother's 80th birthday with a sweet post on social media. She also revealed that her relationship with her is one of the reasons why she took on the series "Land of Women," which is currently airing on Apple TV+, and follows three generations of women on a trip through Spain.

The post was shared on Longoria's Instagram and is made up of various photos and a video, all featuring Longoria and her mother Ella. Photos show Longoria and her mother alongside some of her friends, with all of them smiling brightly at the camera. A second photo shows Longoria and her family surrounding her mother, likely celebrating a special occasion. Lastly, a video shows Longoria and her mother watching a screener of "Land of Women," with the two hugging at the end of the episode. While her mother appears to enjoy the show, Longoria holds on to some notes, showing her ensuring that the series is up to standards.

"Happy 80th birthday to the best mom ever!" Longoria captioned the post. "Thinking about how grateful I am to have such a strong and kind mother who led by example and always reminded us of the importance of family. You know, one of the reasons why I wanted to be a part of Land Of Women is because the script reminded me of my own bond with my mom and sisters and all the exemplary women in my life! So lucky!"

© Mark Davis Eva Longoria and her mother, Ella

More details about Longoria's show

"Land of Women" marks Longoria's comeback to the small screen, featuring her as the star of a show that revolves around the subject of mothers and daughters. In an exclusive interview with HOLA! Longoria revealed that one of the greatest challenges of the series was acting opposite Carmen Maura, the actress who plays the role of her mother. “It was terrifying, especially acting opposite Carmen Maura,” said Longoria, who referred to her as the Meryl Streep of Spain. “She’s just the most respected actress. I’m such a fan and such an admirer of hers. She’s my favorite thing in the show.”

Longoria revealed that working alongside her and Victoria Bazua, who plays her daughter, was her favorite part of the series. "When we were three together, it was wonderful.”