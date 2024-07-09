Eva Longoria looks stunning in red thong bikini at the beach in Spain

Eva Longoria is enjoying the warm weather in Spain. The Hollywood star is in a summer state of mind, making the most out of her time with her husband Pepe Bastón, and their son Santiago Bastón. The celebrity family were spotted having fun during a beach day in Marbella, playing in the ocean and sharing a sweet moment together.

The actress decided to wear a red bikini for their latest outing, pairing the look with a large hat to protect herself from the sun, as well as dark sunglasses. Her latest beach day comes after her multiple commitments around the world, as Eva is known to have a busy schedule, and has a series of projects lined up.

Eva styled her hair in a ponytail and was photographed working on her tan. Meanwhile, her husband wore black shorts and a large matching hat. Eva recently wore another summer look, looking elegant on the red carpet of the 2024 ELLE Gourmet Awards in Madrid.

The actress showed off her toned abs during the exclusive event, wearing a black dress, which was previously worn by Nicole Kidman at the 57th Annual CMA Awards in 2023. Apart from her latest red carpet appearance, Eva has been promoting other projects, including her role in the new season of 'Only Murders in The Building.'

"My role is really funny, so we just laugh a lot. And to be with Martin (Short) and Steve (Martin) – I mean, I grew up with them; they are comedy giants," she said to E! News during a recent interview. "Selena and I have so much fun," she said about her time on set with the actress and singer.