Eiza González reveals she’s ‘given up’ on dating; ‘I’m not looking anymore’

Eiza González is opening up about her dating life. The Mexican actress, who’s about to premiere a new series on Netflix, has discussed the challenges of dating and finding the right partner in Hollywood.

©GettyImages



Eiza Gonzalez at the premiere of ‘3 Body Problem’ in SXSW

González was the subject of a profile on InStyle magazine, discussing her career, her origins with acting, and a topic that people love to speculate about — her dating life. She revealed that she’s a romantic and tends to throw herself all in when she’s in love. For now though, she’s putting love and dating on the back seat. “I’ve sort of given up,” she said. “I’m not looking anymore.”

“I am telling you: When I'm in love, I fall in love so deep and it takes me so much to get over,” she said. “And the older I get, it's harder for me because I don't play around. I go in and I give it all. I am not going to half-ass anything.”

González revealed that dating in Hollywood is very difficult, forcing people to navigate a lot of questions and different scenarios. She said that when dating an actor, they’ll likely never “take a back step” to their career for her. “I’m going to have to follow them, and they’re sort of dictating the rhythm.”

She also reveals that the wage gap in Hollywood is another challenge that rears its face when discussing love and romance with fellow actors. “You have kids…and this actor is getting paid $20 million, and you get $2 million. He's going to be like, ‘Well, you can go do that movie.’”

©GettyImages



González at Disney’s Emmy Awards party

González reveals what she won’t accept from a partner

Through the interview González revealed the importance of facing your own fears and how that can be a tool for some of the greatest moments and opportunities in life. She revealed that while she’s pretty open to the type of people she dates, there’s one thing she won’t accept. If you've not gone to therapy,” she said, “I'm not dating you.”

González has been romantically linked with multiple people over her career, including Liam Hemsworth, Jason Momoa, Timothée Chalamet, and most recently, Mario Casas.

She’s premiering her new series, “3 Body Problem,” on Netflix this Thursday March 21st.