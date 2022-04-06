Rihanna debuts on Forbes billionaires list, joining Beyoncé, Oprah and Kim Kardashian

Rihanna is making her official debut on the annual Forbes billionaires list, after reaching a net worth of over one billion dollars in 2021, honoring her incredible achievement with the success of Fenty Beauty and Fenty X Savage.

The entrepreneur is also the first person from her native Barbados to enter the coveted list of the wealthiest people in the world, with her beauty line generating “more than $550 million in revenue in 2020.”

Rihanna currently has a net worth of 1.7 billion dollars, making it to number 1,729 on the list, and positioning herself above Jay-Z and under Kanye West. The artist is joining the “new billionaires” list, which includes Melinda Gates and ‘Lord of the Rings’ director Peter Jackson.

She is also among other celebrities, including Beyoncé, Oprah Winfrey, Tyler Perry, Steven Spielberg, Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian, with a 1.8 billion net worth at number 1,196.

This new spot on the list also makes Rihanna the wealthiest female musician in the world, as it was reported by Forbes, naming her the second richest female entertainer, behind Oprah.

Apart from making money moves, Rihanna is also enjoying her pregnancy journey, preparing to welcome her first child with boyfriend ASAP Rocky, making headlines for looking stunning and fashionable, redefining the usual maternity style.