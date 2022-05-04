Why Cardi B is tired of being famous: ‘Fame has turned me into a prisoner’

Cardi B is sharing her thoughts on fame after being criticized for her speech during one of the Met Gala afterparties. The rapper can be seen in a viral video taking the microphone and talking to the rest of the celebrities at the event.

“Take a shot right now, everybody take a line (of cocaine)” the singer jokes in the video, hosting the afterparty at the Standard in New York City on Monday night.

Cardi had to later clarify that she was only joking and was in fact not encouraging anyone to do drugs, going on Instagram Live to explain what happened and admitting that she feels like she is the only celebrity that is always being criticized, saying she is in “the principal’s office” most of the time.

Cardi says the comments referencing the viral video are “a joke” and complained about being famous. “Fame has turned me into a prisoner,” she declared.

“I make one joke as a hostess because I am hosting a party and it gets twisted. Why can’t every celebrity joke around and say slick s—t?” she asked on her Instagram Live, confessing that she is “tired”of not being able to “be myself anymore.”

“Anything that will go on social media is always bad. If I could click my f—king feet three times and go back to f—king 2013 when I was just a regular b—ch, dancing and making money every single night, that is where I want to be. That’s when I was me,” Cardi concluded, revealing she is now always “scared” of saying or doing something wrong.