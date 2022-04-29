Cardi B riding a mechanical bull is the perfect pick-me-up video you need today —and every day, honestly. The Dominican descent rapper is stepping away from her Caribbean roots to walk in the countryside and go wild alongside Jimmie Allen.

For the new episode of her Messenger series, Cardi Tries, the 29-year-old star visits the Cowboy Palace Saloon in Chatsworth, California, to show the mechanical bull who is the boss —well, sort of!

“I’m so scared!” she says. “I don’t wanna ride no more; I’m drunky… That was a little difficult. It wasn’t as easy as it looks.”

©Cardi Tries





“That’ll happen with whiskey and bull riding. That’s what makes it fun!” Allen says, to which Cardi responds, “That’s not fun. That’s nauseating.”

Cardi also attempts to learn the basics of line dancing. She said she’s hoping to “get the feel of it because it’s something that is extremely popular and is like, super, super American culture. I want to do it!”

©Cardi Tries





Cardi Tries Country premiered today, April 29, at noon ET on Cardi B’s Facebook page and via Watch Together on Messenger and Instagram.