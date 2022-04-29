Cardi B riding a mechanical bull is the perfect pick-me-up video you need today
Going wild

Cardi B riding a mechanical bull is the perfect pick-me-up video you need today

The 29-year-old star visited the Cowboy Palace Saloon to show the bull who is the boss —well, sort of!

By Shirley Gómez -New York

Cardi B riding a mechanical bull is the perfect pick-me-up video you need today —and every day, honestly. The Dominican descent rapper is stepping away from her Caribbean roots to walk in the countryside and go wild alongside Jimmie Allen.

For the new episode of her Messenger series, Cardi Tries, the 29-year-old star visits the Cowboy Palace Saloon in Chatsworth, California, to show the mechanical bull who is the boss —well, sort of!

“I’m so scared!” she says. “I don’t wanna ride no more; I’m drunky… That was a little difficult. It wasn’t as easy as it looks.”

Cardi B riding a mechanical bull is the perfect pick-me-up video you need today©Cardi Tries

“That’ll happen with whiskey and bull riding. That’s what makes it fun!” Allen says, to which Cardi responds, “That’s not fun. That’s nauseating.”

More news

Watch a pregnant Cardi B hilariously attempt rhythmic gymnastics

New Music Friday: the biggest releases from Cardi B, Ricky Martin, Lizzo, and more

Singer Dionne Warwick got introduced to Cardi B, and now she has some questions

Cardi also attempts to learn the basics of line dancing. She said she’s hoping to “get the feel of it because it’s something that is extremely popular and is like, super, super American culture. I want to do it!”

Cardi B riding a mechanical bull is the perfect pick-me-up video you need today©Cardi Tries

Cardi Tries Country premiered today, April 29, at noon ET on Cardi B’s Facebook page and via Watch Together on Messenger and Instagram.


Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more