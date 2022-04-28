Rihanna and A$AP Rocky reportedly celebrated a baby shower before welcoming their firstborn in May

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky will soon be welcoming their first child together. Despite recent cheating rumors and the rapper’s arrest, the happy couple supported each other and had a baby shower to leave the drama behind.

As reported by HipHollywood, the couple and other guests partied at a studio in Hollywood on April 22. According to the publication, attendees rocked neon outfits, and cameras weren’t allowed.

Reportedly, the couple also handed souvenirs to their guests, which included a graphic t-shirt featuring photos of A$AP and Rihanna as kids in the front and on the back, “I went 2 Rih & Rocky’s rave shower, and all I got was this amazing shirt.”

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky’s baby shower gifts for their guests are top tier 🤣🐐 pic.twitter.com/7Db2MOKDMc — boohooMAN (@boohooMAN) April 26, 2022

According to reports, the 34-year-old “Umbrella” and “Diamonds” singer could be giving birth in May after she was seen wearing a charm bracelet from Annoushka. Rihanna’s accessory included an emerald love locket —Emerald is the May birthstone. Hollywood Life reported that the ten charms RiRi proudly wore were selected by Rocky, and each one has a meaning.

The rapper collaborated with the design while visiting the Liberty Department store in Carnaby, London. “The evil eye is for protection, tulips represent new life, and he absolutely loved the compass, he couldn’t believe it worked, and of course, that’s all about direction while the mermaid represents fertility,” Annoushka Ducas told People. The designer also said the 18K gold and diamond bracelet cost over 50K.

The couple announced the great news in January by taking a stroll in the streets of New York, proudly showing off her baby bump. This is the first baby for both parties, which many fans see as the cherrry on top of a relationship that the two have described as something special.