A$AP Rocky arrested at the airport after an alleged shooting

Multiple sources and media outlets confirm the recent arrest of A$AP Rocky at the Los Angeles airport. The 33-year-old rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was detained at LAX on Wednesday, April 20, for his alleged connection to a shooting dating back to November 2021.

TMZ reported that the rapper arrived in the city on a private plane after spending a few days in Barbados with Rihanna, who is pregnant with his child. According to the publication, Rocky was welcomed by the authorities and was taken out of the terminal in handcuffs.

A$AP Rocky is seen at LAX on June 24, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

HollywoodLife informed that A$AP Rocky had been under investigation after a shooting on November 6 near Vista Del Mar and Selma Ave. NBC News reported that after recovering, the victim claimed that Rocky and two others “approached him with a handgun on the street.” The victim claimed Rocky shot at him “three to four times.”

The LAPD’s recent arrest was in collaboration with Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.

Rocky’s arrest comes after a rumor alleging that he had cheated on Rihanna with Amina Muaddi. As HOLA! USA previously reported a random Twitter account alleged that the rapper stepped out on Rihanna with Muaddi, leading to their breakup.

Early Friday morning, TMZ reported the story being “1 million percent not true.” That was followed by a statement from Amina herself, shutting down the narrative and pointing out that we “live in a society that is so quick to speak on topics regardless of factual basis.”

This story is in development.