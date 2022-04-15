Amina Muaddi responds to her involvement in Rihanna and A$AP Rocky cheating rumors

Just as everyone thought, those rumors about A$AP Rocky cheating on Rihanna are completely fake.

Unfortunately for designer Amina Muaddi, she was caught in the middle of this fake story, with a random Twitter account alleging on Thursday that the rapper stepped out on Rihanna with Muaddi, leading to their breakup.

Early Friday morning, TMZ reported the story being “1 million percent not true.” That was followed by a statement from Amina herself, shutting down the narrative and pointing out that we “live in a society that is so quick to speak on topics regardless of factual basis.”

“I’ve always believed that an unfounded lie spread on social media doesn’t deserve any response or clarification, especially one that is so vile,” Muaddi wrote on Instagram.

While she initially assumed this “fake gossip” wouldn’t be taken seriously, Muaddi went on to explain that she felt compelled to speak out since the claims involve people for whom she has a “great amount of respect and affection.” The designer has collaborated with both Rihanna and Rocky in the past.

©Amina Muaddi





“Therefore I have to speak up as this is not only directed towards me but it is related to people I have a great amount of respect and affection for,” Amina continued. “While Rih is continuing to live her serene, best dressed pregnancy life and I go back to my business - I wish everyone a beautiful Easter weekend!”

According to reports seemingly started by a Twitter account with no real credentials, rumors spread on Thursday that A$AP Rocky cheated on Rihanna--who should be giving birth any day now--with Amina Muaddi. Those same reports alleged that Rih proceeded to break up with the rapper earlier this month, but fans quickly disproved that by finding photos of the couple together from just a few days ago.