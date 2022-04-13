Why Rihanna took her time to let ASAP Rocky out of the friend zone

Rihanna is getting real about her romantic relationship with A$AP Rocky, revealing that it took some time for her to consider him as something more than just a friend.

“People don’t get out of the friend zone very easily with me,” the billionaire said, explaining that it “certainly took a while to get over how much I know him and how much he knows me, because we also know how much trouble we can land each other in,” in reference to her longtime friendship with the rapper.

During her latest interview with Vogue, Rihanna confessed that their relationship evolved in 2020, after taking a road trip from Los Angeles to New York, adding “There’s no pretentious my-brand-your-brand bulls—t, it’s just us living. I just feel like I can do any part of life by his side.“

Rihanna also said she didn’t have plans to become a mom when she noticed she was pregnant, however she was thrilled to start her motherhood journey, “I wouldn’t say planning. But certainly not planning against it,” adding that when she took the pregnancy test she “didn’t waste any time” and went to “the doctor’s office the next morning.”

Her family has also embraced her relationship, with Rihanna admitting that her mother “has a really good read on people. She observes first and then she’ll move slowly. I guess I’m like that too.”

“There are some guys that I’ve dated that she won’t even look at to this day. But she was charmed by him from the jump,” the singer concluded.