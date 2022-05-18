Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira continue celebrating their engagement on a yacht in Miami

The festivites continue for Marc Anthony and his fiancée Nadia Ferreira, who haven’t stopped celebrating since their engagement last week.

The 53-year-old singer and his fiancée couldn’t keep their hands off of one another on Saturday, May 14, when they were seen on a yacht in Miami celebrating not only their engagement, but the former Miss Universe’s 23rd birthday.

Surrounded by friends and family while sailing the Miami waters, Lopez and Ferreira didn’t shy away from some full-blown PDA. One shot of the happy couple shows them engaged in a passionate kiss, with Nadia’s eyes closed as she places her hand on the “De Vuelta Pa‘ La Vuelta” singer’s head to grasp on tightly.

Another still shows the pair sitting at the bar waiting for some more drinks, when Anthony puts both of his hands together to form a heart in front of his fiancée. Though she doesn’t seem to have noticed the cute gesture in the snap, just yet, it showcases how fun and silly their union is, despite the 30-year age difference.

News of Anthony’s engagement comes just one month after his ex-wife, Jennifer Lopez, got engaged to Ben Affleck for a second time. Following J.Lo’s divorve from Marc Anthony in 2014, the pair have remained good friends, happily co-parenting their kids: 14-year-old twins Max and Emme.

According to reports from Hollywood Life, Lopez has no hard feelings about her ex taking that next step.