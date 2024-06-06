Jennifer Garner’s dog completes the ‘paws in’ challenge

Jennifer Garner has again delighted her fans by showcasing the talents of her beloved Golden Retriever, Birdie. On Wednesday, June 5, the 52-year-old actress posted a heartwarming video on Instagram featuring Birdie participating in the viral “Hands in” (or “Paws in”) social media challenge.

The challenge, which has taken pet owners by storm, involves placing their hands together in front of their dogs to see if the animals will join in, mimicking a team preparing for a group cheer. Garner’s video captures this playful moment perfectly, highlighting Birdie’s intelligence and the strong bond between the actress and her dog.

“Trying the ‘hands in’ challenge with Birdie,” Garner wrote over the video, setting the scene for her followers. In the clip, Garner and another person off-camera stack their hands together. Garner then instructs the other person to lower their hand to ensure Birdie understands the cue. “Did you see, Birdie? Yeah, you did,” Garner asks her furry companion.

To everyone’s delight, Birdie responds by placing her paw on the human hands. Garner’s face lights up with a joyful laugh as she exclaims, “I mean, first time,” to the person off-camera, expressing her pride without surprise.

In the caption accompanying the video, Garner humorously admitted, “I had much less success with the puppy,” indicating that not all her canine companions were as cooperative as Birdie.

A few days ago, Garner and Ben Affleck reunited to support their son Samuel at his basketball game in Santa Monica. Despite recent concerns about Affleck’s marriage to Jennifer Lopez, the actor appeared to find solace in the familiar presence of his former spouse as they prioritized their shared parenting duties.

Affleck and Garner, both accomplished actors, have long been admired for their commitment to maintaining a positive relationship for the sake of their children. The couple divorced in 2018 after 13 years of marriage and have three children together: Violet, Fin, and Samuel. Their united front at family events continues to exemplify amicable co-parenting in Hollywood.