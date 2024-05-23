Calling all dog lovers! Here’s how to watch the first ‘Stanley Pup’ competition for rescue dogs

The Puppy Bowl has competition when it comes to the cutest game in sports. The NHL is broadcasting its first-ever Stanley Pup this year in celebration of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The hour-long special will see adoptable rescue dogs—representing the NHL teams that qualified for the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs—face off in a friendly competition.

“I’m so proud to launch this canine sporting spectacular with the NHL, and so grateful for their passion in supporting adoption. The show is sure to be the biggest night of the year for dog-loving hockey fans,” creator and producer Michael Levitt said in a statement. “The cuteness overload is going to be off the charts! I can’t wait to show viewers how special rescue dogs are and how profoundly they enhance our lives when we welcome them into our families.”

Here’s everything to know about the inaugural Stanley Pup...

When is the 2024 Stanley Pup?

The program is scheduled to broadcast in the U.S. on June 7 at 8 p.m. ET. Air dates and times are subject to change based on the schedule for the 2024 Stanley Cup Final.

How to watch the 2024 Stanley Pup?

The Stanley Pup will air on the NHL Network and ESPN+ in the U.S.

Where are the Stanley Pup puppies coming from?

The national non-profit organization Petco Love is providing the adorable canines for the competition through their shelter partners across the country. Meet the pups here!

“We are honored that the NHL will spotlight these all-star pups,” Petco Love President Susanne Kogut said. “Everyone can be a champion in the life of a pet. When you adopt a pet from your local shelter, everyone wins!”

Who will appear on the 2024 Stanley Pup?

Apart from the furry competitors, the Stanley Pup will feature appearances by celebrity dog lovers, including Kristin Chenoweth, Mickey Guyton and Miranda Lambert. Akbar Gbajabiamila and Mark Shunock will be offering “color and play-by-play commentary” during the competition, while Alexa Landestoy will be reporting rinkside.