Jennifer Lopez wears figure-hugging dress in solo dinner amid Ben Affleck divorce rumors

Jennifer Lopez has been showing off her summer wardrobe. The Hollywood star is all about the boho-chic revival this season, wearing stunning pieces, including her dreamy red carpet look at the ‘Atlas’ premiere in Mexico. This time the singer was out and about in Los Angeles, going on a solo dinner date in a knitted dress.

JLo was photographed arriving at the celebrity hotspot Giorgio Baldi, wearing a figure-hugging knitted maxi dress, featuring a boat neckline and flared long sleeves. The actress wore white platform heels and paired the look with large hoop earrings and a soft glam makeup look.

She completed her outfit with one of the Hermès Birkin bags from her extensive collection. Apart from her stunning ensemble, she was also spotted wearing her diamond ring amid ongoing divorce rumors with Ben Affleck.

JLo was also seen spending some quality time over the weekend with Emme. The pair were photographed going shopping at The Grove in Los Angeles. And while she has yet to comment on the rumors, she recently canceled her highly anticipated tour, explaining that she wanted to spend more time with her family.

What is going on with Ben and JLo?

Amid the rumors, it was recently reported that the mansion they purchased following their wedding has been relisted, and is available for sale.

According to TMZ, Jennifer and Ben’s former home, which they acquired after their wedding and lived in until a few weeks ago, is now up for potential buyers to view through real estate agent Santiago Arana of The Agency in California. The property, valued at $60 million, is located in the exclusive area of Beverly Hills.