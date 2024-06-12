Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are selling their home because one of them ‘never liked the house’

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are reportedly contemplating selling their Beverly Hills mansion amid rumors of marital discord. According to a recent report by People, the couple has been dissatisfied with the $60 million, 38,000-square-foot property for some time.

A source close to the situation revealed that Affleck has always disliked the house. “Ben never liked the house,” the insider shared. “It’s too far away from his kids.” This distance is significant for Affleck, who shares three children—Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12—with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. On the other hand, Lopez has reservations about the mansion, considering it excessively large. “It’s too big for her,” the source noted.

The expansive property, featuring 12 bedrooms and 24 bathrooms, was purchased by the “Gigli” co-stars in May 2023. They intended it to be a home for their blended family, which includes Lopez’s twins, Max and Emme, 16, whom she co-parents with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony.

However, the couple’s grand plans have hit a snag. Reports surfaced on Saturday suggesting that the house has been put on the market. The news broke following the appearance of new interior photos on Zillow, as reported by the Daily Mail. Despite the growing speculation, neither Lopez nor Affleck have commented publicly.

It is reported that Lopez continues to reside in the mansion while Affleck has opted to stay in a rental property, further fueling rumors about the state of their marriage.