Jennifer Garner takes Fin to the DMV for their Learner's Permit

Jennifer Garner's kids are facing milestones. Earlier this year, her eldest daughter Violet graduated high school. Now, Fin, Garner and Ben Affleck's middle child, is applying to get their Learner's Permit at the DMV.

© GrosbyGroup Jennifer Garner and Fin Affleck at the DMV

Photos captured Garner and Fin leaving the DMV, with the two looking like they got some good news. Garner wore a grey t-shirt, some pants, a maroon bag, and sunglasses. She wore her hair in a bun. In the case of Fin, they wore a grey sweatshirt that read "farm camp," and beige camo shorts.

The two talked and laughed as they made their way to the car, with Fin holding on to their Learner's Permit.

© GrosbyGroup Jennifer Garner and Fin Affleck

Garner's intense preparation for 'Deadpool Vs Wolverine'

This past month saw the release of Garner's new film, "Deadpool Vs. Wolverine." The movie has been a great success, breaking all manner of records and providing fans with things they'd been hoping to see for years. One of these surprises is Garner's reprisal of her character Elektra, which she played in the Marvel film "Daredevil."

Garner discussed her training and experience returning to the character. "Shooting the fight was so fun, being there all together—truly like a dream," she said, sharing various videos of herself training and getting ready for the part.

"I’m proud of my friends and grateful to be up there with them. Thank you doesn’t cut it, guys, but it’s a good placeholder until I figure out what does."

One of the things she had to practice the most was the use of Sai swords, Elektra's preferred weapon. "As this impossible dream became reality, my bestie and OG stunt double Shauna Duggins and I amped up our training, led by Beth Nicely at The Limit," she wrote. "1x/day, plus whatever homework she assigned for a second workout. Boxing 3x/ week with Flvco Pichardo from Matchroom Boxing And lots and lots of One Peoloton's Becs Gentry."