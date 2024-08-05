Jennifer Garner's intense training to play Elektra in 'Deadpool & Wolverine': Swimming, boxing, and more

Jennifer Garner is sharing her excitement after reprising her role of Elektra in the latest fan-favorite movie 'Deadpool & Wolverine.' The Hollywood star makes a surprising cameo in the storyline, with many other familiar faces returning.

The actress, who played the superhero in 2025, was asked to get back into character for the latest Marvel installment, and this time she made sure to be prepared, including some intense training in her usual fitness routine.

"Shooting the fight was so fun, being there all together—truly like a dream," Jennifer admitted, sharing a series of clips of her preparation before filming. "I’m proud of my friends and grateful to be up there with them. Thank you doesn’t cut it, guys, but it’s a good placeholder until I figure out what does."

"I hadn’t picked up Elektra’s sais since 2004; I was fit, but not Marvel fit," she confessed, explaining that she was asked by Ryan Reynolds when they were filming 'The Adam Project.'

"As this impossible dream became reality, my bestie and OG stunt double Shauna Duggins and I amped up our training, led by Beth Nicely at The Limit," she added, detailing her two workouts. "1x/day, plus whatever homework she assigned for a second workout. Boxing 3x/ week with Flvco Pichardo from Matchroom Boxing And lots and lots of One Peoloton's Becs Gentry."

"We had #SuperHeroSummer over here, twirling sais in the backyard and laughing at our sore old bodies," Jennifer said. "I didn’t know that Elektra and I needed an ending, but Shawn and Ryan did. They are gifted in many ways, but seeing and elevating people around them is at the top of the list."