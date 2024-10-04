Jennifer Garner's hilarious first coffee experience with Benjamin Bratt had a chaotic result

Jennifer Garner took a hilarious trip down memory lane during a coffee break on "The Kelly Clarkson Show," sharing an unforgettable story of her very first coffee experience. It all began nearly 30 years ago when Garner was cast in a "Law & Order" episode alongside Benjamin Bratt. In true New York actor fashion, Garner was juggling restaurant work and auditions when her encounter with caffeine would forever change her relationship with coffee.

As Kelly Clarkson asked her the casual question, "Are you a coffee drinker?" Garner responded with a smile, “I am now!” but quickly admitted that wasn’t always the case. She explained how her journey with coffee had a very memorable (and somewhat chaotic) start.

© NBC THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW -- Episode 7I038 -- Pictured: (l-r) Jennifer Garner, Kelly Clarkson -- (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

"I had never had coffee," she began, recounting her early days in New York. When Benjamin Bratt suggested they meet for coffee before shooting, Garner — eager to appear mature and sophisticated — agreed without hesitation. “Of course, coffee is exactly what I like to have,” she laughed, recalling her attempts to play it cool.

They met at a café, and Garner quickly found herself trying to keep pace with Bratt, who ordered a three-shot espresso latte. Not wanting to seem inexperienced, she confidently ordered the same. But what came next was a caffeine overload, unlike anything she'd ever experienced. “I’m sure I put like a cup of sugar into it,” she joked, adding that as the conversation flowed, so did the coffee.

After Bratt ordered a second round, Garner, not wanting to back down, agreed to another. The result? A jittery, wide-eyed Jennifer who had no idea what hit her. "I was so jittery after, I remember I had to cancel an audition," she said, laughing at the memory. “I could taste my heartbeat!”

Garner's initial coffee experience may have gone terribly wrong, but it has undoubtedly become a tale she fondly recalls. She says she is a confident coffee drinker who knows her limits. Despite her rookie mistake, the actress said the hot drink is something she looks forward to every morning and even starts thinking about it before going to bed.

© Getty Images Jennifer Garner is seen on October 02, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by BG004/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

She agreed with Kelly that it is part of her daily ritual.​​​​

© Getty Images Jennifer Garner is seen in Santa Monica on November 8, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JB Lacroix/WireImage)

Jennifer Garner is proud to be a farmer

The established actress and producer recently opened the door of her Los Angeles home to Architectural Digest. Garner's Brentwood home mixes her childhood in West Virginia with her current lifestyle in Los Angeles. The home has a farm-like feel, yet includes a pool and ample outdoor space typical of California.

“I wanted (the home) to feel old and cool and historic, but I also wanted to make it work for a big family with a lot of things going on,” explained Garner, who's featured in the magazine's October issue. She revealed her home was built alongside designers Steve and Brooke Giannetti.