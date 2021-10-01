Sofia Vergara celebrates National Coffee Day with revealing throwback photo

Sofia Vergara is the hottest coffee bean! The actress celebrates Coffee Day by sharing a revealing throwback photo of her while striking a pose in a coffee bean pool. “Happy #nationalcoffeeday☕️☕️ All Colombian café 🤣,” wrote the star alongside a racy pic.

In the image, Vergara shows her tan and toned body by strategically covering her private parts. The artsy picture received almost a million “likes” in one day. At the same time, thousands of followers flooded her comments section with the flame emoji and very important questions such as, “how is it to wake up everyday and be sofia vergara [SIC]?”

Another fan seemed mesmerized by Sofia’s looks and said they weren’t paying attention to the coffee. “Ain’t nobody looking at that damn coffee,” the person joked.

Later that day, the “Modern Family” and “America’s Got Talent” star showed off her girls’ night out attire on her Instagram Stories. The Colombian beauty took a mirror selfie to show her heart-shaped lace bustier paired with drawstring leather jogger pants.

Vergara completed her look with 6-inch high heels and an animal print clutch. Sofia is accessorized with a chunky bracelet and an oversized ring.

The actress is a fashion lover; therefore, she launched an affordable and inclusive collection with Walmart to offer sizes from 0-28 and XS to XXXL. “I’ve always believed that ‘looking like a million bucks isn’t about how much the clothes actually cost, and I really love that this collection does just that. My goal in creating Sofia Jeans was to make every woman feel glamorous and sexy, day or night, and for an affordable price,” she said.