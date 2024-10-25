What to watch: 7 Halloween movies and shows to stream this week — Oct 25

There’s a lot of stuff to stream nowadays. In hopes of helping you watch more good movies and TV, we compile some of the most exciting titles streaming across all platforms in our weekly column, What To Watch.

This week, we’re recommending some titles that are perfect for Halloween, so you can make the most out of the holiday.

Agatha All Along (Disney+)

“Agatha All Along” is currently airing on Disney+. The series is a sequel to the record-breaking success of “WandaVision,” and while the Marvel Cinematic Universe is in a completely different place nowadays, Kathryn Hahn as Agatha Harkness remains a pleasure to watch. The series follows Harkness and a nascent coven of witches with clashing personalities as they travel The Witches' Road in hopes of amassing more power. It concludes next Wednesday.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (Prime Video)

If you’re looking for some serious Halloween viewing material, “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre” is one of those classics that shaped the horror genre and that feel like a time capsule of ‘70s independent cinema. Directed by Tobe Hooper, the film follows a group of friends road-tripping through Texas as they encounter one of cinema’s most depraved and iconic families.

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (Prime Video)

Steven Spielberg’s masterpiece is available to watch on Prime Video, following the bond between Elliott and the strange yet adorable-looking E.T. The film is one of those rare stories that refuses to be bogged down to a genre. It’s a coming-of-age, a thriller, a tear-jerker, and more. Mostly, it’s a reminder of the power of cinematic images and sequences.

Donnie Darko (Hulu)

“Donnie Darko” is one of the coolest films ever made, following its titular character, an emotionally troubled teen perfectly captured by a baby Jake Gyllenhaal, as he sleepwalks through life and has visions of Frank, a scary-looking rabbit figure that shows him premonitions of the future.

The Nightmare Before Christmas (Disney+)

It’s the time between Halloween and Christmas, which means it’s “The Nightmare Before Christmas” time. The film is available on Disney+.

Evil Dead Rise (Netflix)

While you can’t go wrong with the original “Evil Dead” films, if you’re looking for something modern and gory that’ll make you feel very uncomfortable in your skin, you can't go wrong with “Evil Dead Rise." The film follows two estranged sisters and their kids as they battle off a nauseating demonic possession.

Psycho (Netflix)

Lastly, maybe you’re feeling in the mood for some classic and old-school horror, and there’s no better place to go to than “Psycho.” Alfred Hitchcock’s masterpiece starts with a woman on the run, hoping to build a better life for herself and her lover, and ends with Norman Bates, one of the most iconic villains of all time.