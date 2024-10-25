Tom Holland and Zendaya stun and look adorable in matching outfits

Tom Holland and Zendaya are back, reminding the world of how good they look together and the nature of their sweet relationship. The couple was recently photographed in New York City, attending the launch of Bero, Holland's non-alcoholic beer brand.

© XNY/Star Max Holland and Zendaya in New York

For the occasion, the pair opted for matching outfits, with the two wearing burgundy, a color that many fashion experts predict will be the color of the season. Zendaya wore a stunning floor-length Louis Vuitton leather dress that she paired with Louboutin heels and some Bvlgari jewels.

Holland opted for a more low-key look, wearing a Prada burgundy shirt, black trousers, and white sneakers.

Holland and Zendaya are known for coordinating their looks, in red carpets and in their everyday life. The pair also share a styling team, showing that while the two have different fashion preferences, their team ensures they look as fashionable as possible according to their individual vision.

© XNY/Star Max Holland and Zendaya in New York

Holland's stylist, Crystalle Cox, revealed that the look was inspired by his favorite flavor of Bero.

"For the Bero launch party, we gave a nod to Tom’s favorite Bero flavor – Edge Hill Hazy IPA – in a full Prada look," said Cox to Harper's Bazaar UK. "Tom is a great collaborator, for which I’m really grateful. We are always on the same page when it comes to looks, silhouettes, accessories, and colors."

© XNY/Star Max Holland and Zendaya in New York

More details about Bero

Holland's Bero brand has three flavored drinks that he helped develop: Kingston Golden Pils, Edge Hill Hazy IPA, and Noon Wheat. Holland revealed that while he's offered many brand deals due to his career, he never felt strongly about any of them aside from Bero.

"When I got sober, I started exploring the world of non-alcoholic beers and realized there was space for me to fit in," he said to Forbes.

He also shared that the process of finding the flavors took a few tries. "The first round was an interesting one. Zendaya hates beer, like, absolutely hates beer," he said. "She does not drink beer at all, and the first round of testing she was like, 'Wow, these are really tasty,' and I was like, ‘Well, that's probably not a good sign,'" he said to Forbes.