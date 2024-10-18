Why Zendaya refuses to take salsa classes with Tom Holland: 'We both want to be in charge'

Zendaya and Tom Holland continue to be one of the most fan-favorite couples in Hollywood. The two stars are known for keeping their romance away from the public eye and rarely talk about their relationship dynamic in interviews. However, the pair have shown their support for each other in recent years and keep going strong with their love.

During a recent interview with Teen Vogue, the 28-year-old 'Challengers' star was asked who she would choose to take salsa classes. "And then I'd say dance class? I would say I'd bring Tom with me, but he's too good," Zendaya said. "He's too good, it would piss me off," she added.

It seems like the actor has great dancing skills, as he has a Broadway background. "I would want to take someone who could be equally as bad as me," she said to the publication, admitting that she would prefer someone with her dancing skills.

© Carlos Alvarez Zendaya and Tom Holland attend 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' photocall

"You know who would be fun at it? Honestly, my little niece who's 8. I would like to take a dance class with her. That would be fun," Zendaya revealed. She was also asked who she would go kayaking, and this time she chose her boyfriend without hesitation.

© Karwai Tang Zendaya and Tom Holland on December 05, 2021 in London, England.

"Kayaking, I would choose Tom because I think that, if I can remember correctly, with the kayak, you have to be in sync with the person," she said. "And I think it would be hilarious because we are both very controlling and we both want to be in charge."

She continued "So it would be funny to watch us be like, no, we're going to go this way. No, we're going to go that way. And I think it would be a good story after the fact."

© Kevin Winter Tom Holland and Zendays pose at the after party for the premiere of Sony Pictures' "Spider-Man: Far From Home"

One of their most special romantic dates:

The two actors are always going on an adventure and continue to travel around the world together. Zendaya previously talked about one of their most romantic dates, which took place in Paris at the Louvre in 2022.

“You just kind of get used to the fact that, Oh, I’m also one of these art pieces you’re going to take a picture of. I just gotta be totally cool with it and just live my life," she said about the attention from the public, adding that they were able to stay after closing. "[It was] one of the coolest experiences ever. It was like 'Night at the Museum.'”