Marisa Tomei says Zendaya and Tom Holland relationship was her favorite part of Spider-Man

Marisa Tomei is very fond of Tom Holland and Zendaya. In a new interview, the seasoned actress revealed that one of her favorite parts of being involved with the "Spider-Man" franchise was seeing the blossoming relationship between the two young actors.

"I think some of the favorite things were really just watching Tom and Zendaya grow up and watching them fall in love… and seeing their phenomenal talent," said Tomei at a Fan Expo panel in Toronto, as reported by Entertainment Weekly.

Tomei seemed to be referring to their relationship but also to their talent and growing careers. "Just being, like, blown away from the get-go… I mean, I'm blown away."

"Some people are just meant for it, and they are meant for it," she added.

Tomei played the role of Aunt May in three films, sharing many scenes with Tom Holland. She had a lot of praise and respect for him and Zendaya, sharing that between the two of them, they could do everything. "They carry enormous, enormous star power, enormous power and they manage to be real people at the same time and just, they're multitalented," she said.

"They can do everything! They sing, they dance, they act, they do stunts, they design fashion. I mean, what are they not doing? They're incredible, incredible people."

More details about Holland and Zendaya's relationship

Holland and Zendaya confirmed their relationship in 2021, after years of working together and many rumors linking them up. While they were initially private about their relationship, over the past year, they've become more open.

In an interview with UNILAD, Holland mentioned his love of carpentry and how he'd used it to impress Zendaya early on in their relationship. "I fixed my girlfriend's door once really early on in our relationship," he said. "I was hanging out at her house and her door was broken. I was like, 'I'm gonna fix that door for you.' And now we're in love."

