Salma Hayek and Nicole Kidman's friendship: What really happened in Paris

Nicole Kidman and Salma Hayek continue to make headlines following an awkward moment in Paris. The two Hollywood stars went viral after a clip was shared on social media, showing the pair getting ready to take a photo at the Balenciaga show when a seemingly unpleasant interaction happened.

Online users were quick to judge the situation, with many commenting on their relationship. However, the two actresses have known each other for almost two decades and continue to have a great friendship despite what the short clip showed.

© WWD Salma Hayek, François-Henri Pinault, Nicole Kidman, Anna Wintour and Kyle MacLachlan at Balenciaga RTW Spring 2025 as part of Paris Ready to Wear Fashion Week

"Nothing happened," a source who was at Paris Fashion Week shared with People. "They were being bombarded by cameras at the end of the show while in the middle of a conversation," the insider added, explaining that the internet misconstrued what happened. "People are looking at clips and making a story out of nothing."

"This whole situation is silly. Salma and Nicole love and respect each other," the insider said. Another clip shows the two stars having a casual conversation after that and taking another photo. The pair have yet to talk about their viral interaction.

© Instagram

Salma Hayek and Nicole Kidman's friendship:

The two stars gained enormous success throughout their careers in the entertainment industry and continue to have a connection. Nicole was announced as Balenciaga's new ambassador in December 2023. The brand is managed by Kering, a global luxury group run by Salma's husband, François-Henri Pinault.

© Twitter/X Nicole Kidman, Marion Cotillard, and Salma Hayek

Nicole and Salma go way back, with the Mexican icon maintaining her friendship with the star's ex-husband Tom Cruise, after working together in the 2006 film 'Ask the Dust.'

"There is no issue," a source said to Daily Mail after the Paris incident. "They are friends and are fine despite what anyone thinks." Nicole also sat next to Salma's husband during the show, proving that "nothing happened."