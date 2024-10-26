Sofia Vergara shares spicy #tbt after sharing relationship status

Sofia Vergara is continuing to prove that she’s the queen of Throwback Thursday. The Colombian actress loves a good bikini moment and has decades' worth of iconic photoshoots to share with her millions of followers. On Thursday, she posted a spicy photo from Miami, rocking a green bikini and golden blonde hair. “#tbt Miami,” she captioned the pic, sending her fans into a frenzy.

One excited follower wrote, “The baddest Evvaaaaaaa!!!! I remember you in Fuera de Serie, Sofia! You were my father’s crush.” Another fan reminisced, “I remember seeing these in the 90s thinking, wow, this is the most beautiful woman in the world. I was on a work summit and asked around if anyone heard of Sofia and they did not and I said … you will.”

While Vergara’s throwbacks are always a hit, her personal life is also keeping fans captivated. In July 2023, she made headlines when Joe Manganiello announced that they were divorcing after 10 years of marriage. Just three months later, in October 2023, rumors sparked about her connection with Justin Saliman. Reports suggest they’ve been off and on for the past year, and fans have been trying to piece together the details.

© Grosby Group Sofia Vergara, Justin Saliman, and her pet dog Amore head to the cinema in August

In an interview with Us Weekly, Vergara described her relationship status as “single” before clarifying it as “kinda single.” When asked about her previously shared belief that NYC is the best place to date, she responded, “Actually, I was talking yesterday about it because now I’m single—kind of single,” she said with a laugh.

What “kinda single” means is still up in the air, but it could imply that they’re not putting an official title on things yet. Despite the ambiguity, Vergara has hinted at her connection with Saliman in the past. In May, she joked about repurposing her small “J” tattoo on The View, saying, “How lucky can I be that the guy that I’m going out [with now] has the same initial?”

While it remains unclear where things stand with Saliman, Vergara’s fans will always enjoy her throwbacks and glimpses into her personal life, both old and new.